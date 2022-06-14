China says Bloomberg news assistant in Beijing released

BEIJING (AP) — Bloomberg News says a Chinese news assistant in Beijing for the American financial news service has been released on bail, citing the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. However, Bloomberg says it has not been able to contact Haze Fan, who was detained in Beijing in December 2020 on suspicion of endangering national security. An article on Bloomberg’s website says Fan was released in January according to an embassy statement. The charge of endangering national security is a broadly defined one that can lead to lengthy detention with little recourse to legal assistance.