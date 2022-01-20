Report on sexual abuse in key German diocese to be released

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A long-awaited report on the Catholic Church’s handling of cases of sexual abuse by clergy and others in Germany’s Munich archdiocese is set to be released. The archdiocese commissioned the report from a law firm nearly two years ago, with a mandate to look into abuse between 1945 and 2019 and whether church officials handled allegations correctly. The Munich archdiocese is currently led by a cardinal who is a prominent ally of Pope Francis, and it was once led by retired Pope Benedict XVI, The archdiocese and the law firm say that top church officials have not been informed of the results ahead of its publication on Thursday.