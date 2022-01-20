Polish airliner struck by lightning, returns to airport

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — LOT Polish Airlines says lightning struck one of its planes and prompted the aircraft to return to Warsaw. An airline spokesperson said the lighting hit a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that was en route to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic on Thursday. He said no one was hurt and the passengers exited safely. The flight is expected to continue with another aircraft in the early afternoon. Polish news channel TVN24 quoted a passenger as saying the people on the plane experienced a terrifying moment.