Published 9:19 am

No defense witnesses called in Wisconsin dismemberment trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Defense attorneys for a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents have rested their case without calling witnesses or testimony from the defendant. Prosecutors say Chandler Halderson killed his parents, 50-year-old Bart Halderson and 53-year-old Krista Halderson on July 1 in their home in Windsor. They say Halderson first tried to dispose of the bodies by burning them in the family fireplace, then scattered their dismembered body parts across Dane County. Investigators say Halderson killed his parents after his father discovered he had been lying about attending college, working and being on a police scuba dive team. Closing arguments are expected later Thursday.

