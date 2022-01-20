Japan, France seek to deepen security ties amid China’s rise

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and France have held virtual talks as the two countries seek to deepen their security ties in the Indo-Pacific region, where tensions have been rising amid China’s military buildup and North Korea’s nuclear and missile development. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, accompanied by Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, called France an indispensable partner in achieving the goal of a “free and open Indo-Pacific.” They were joined by their French counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Florence Parly. Japan has been broadening its military ties beyond its traditional ally the United States.