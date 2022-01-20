Indonesia wants to use G20 presidency to aid COVID rebound

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s leader says the country that holds the presidency of the Group of 20 biggest economies this year is seeking to strengthen global partnership to aid the economic recovery from COVID-19. In an online address Thursday to the World Economic Forum, Indonesian President Joko Widodo committed to making the G-20 presidency an important part of the response, with a focus on inclusive health care and other areas. He called for world economic leaders to cooperate on trade, industrialization and technology. The World Economic Forum is holding some panels and addresses online after COVID-19 concerns delayed its annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland.