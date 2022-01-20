German police find 9 young Afghans in truck at rest area

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they found nine young Afghans in a truck after the driver reported hearing knocking noises as he took a break at a highway rest area. Police in Wertheim in southern Germany were alerted by the driver on Wednesday night after he heard the noises from the vehicle’s semitrailer. Officers opened up the truck and found nine Afghan citizens aged 12 to 16, federal police in Stuttgart said in a statement. They said Thursday that all of the youngsters were in good health and required no medical treatment. All were seeking asylum. It wasn’t immediately clear how they got on board the vehicle. The driver was not under suspicion of wrongdoing.