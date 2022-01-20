19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

By MARTA FIORIN and RAF CASERT

Associated Press

KORTRIJK, Belgium (AP) — The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford has set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. Her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday. It came 155 days after she departed. Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017. The overall record will remain out of Rutherford’s grasp. Briton Travis Ludlow set that benchmark last year as an 18-year-old.