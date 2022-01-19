The Sundance Film Festival is back and online once more

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

The 44th annual Sundance Film Festival is back, and entirely online once more. The festival starts Thursday with nine packed days of high profile documentaries about everyone from Kanye West and Princess Diana to Lucille Ball and Bill Cosby, buzzy first films from knowns and unknowns, virtual gatherings and filmmaker Q&As. The experience of 2021 taught the programmers that not only could they run a successful festival online, but that films could still break through. Opening night selections include “Emergency,” a darkly comedic look at issues like race and assault, as well as Eva Longoria’s documentary “La Guerra Civil,” about Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez’s 1996 fight.