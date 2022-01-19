Taliban economy conference in Kabul stresses need for funds

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have held their first economic conference, five months since taking over the country that is now teetering on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe and economic collapse. The U.N. head of mission for Afghanistan said at the gathering on Wednesday that there have been advances, including a surprising $1 billion in exports revenue collected under the Taliban. But Deborah Lyons also stressed the need for the Taliban to be inclusive and diverse when it comes to the rights of minorities and women. She said an economy thrives only when women and all segments of a society are equal participants.