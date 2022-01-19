Red Cross: Hack exposes data on 515,000 vulnerable people

GENEVA (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross says hackers broke into servers holding its data and gained access to personal, confidential information on more than a half-million vulnerable people. The Geneva-based agency best known for helping war victims says the breach by unknown intruders this week affected people separated from their families due to conflict, migration and disaster, missing persons and their families, and people in detention. The agency says the unprecedented attack involved information originating in at least 60 Red Cross and Red Crescent chapters around the world.