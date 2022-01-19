Skip to Content
Police: Man arrested in slaying of LA woman, 24, at store

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the slaying of a woman while she worked at a Los Angeles furniture store last week. Shawn Laval Smith was taken into custody shortly before noon Wednesday in Pasadena. Investigators offered a $250,000 reward during a news conference Tuesday for information leading to Smith’s identity, arrest and conviction in the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer. A customer found Kupfer dead on the floor Thursday afternoon at the store in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Smith is a transient who has been seen in several Southern California cities along with San Diego and San Francisco.

