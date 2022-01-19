Otto Warmbier’s parents to get $240K seized from North Korea

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the parents of a U.S. student Otto Warmbier, who died after being imprisoned by North Korea, should receive about $240,000. The 22-year-old was returned to the United States in a vegetative state and died shortly after. The payment will come from money seized from a North Korean bank account. It’s a partial payment toward the more than $501 million Fred and Cindy Warmbier of Wyoming, Ohio, were awarded in 2018 by a federal judge. The couple claim their son was tortured by North Korea after being convicted in 2016 of trying to steal a propaganda poster.