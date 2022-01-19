Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:15 am

Noem slams focus of Republican-led impeachment probe into AG

KEYT

By STEPHEN GROVES
Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is slamming how fellow Republicans are handling an impeachment probe of the state’s attorney general for his role in a fatal car crash. Noem told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a South Dakota House investigative committee is “attacking the integrity of our law enforcement officers,” adding that it was an “inappropriate” and “tragic” use of the committee’s attention. Noem’s comments expose a political divide among the Republicans who control state government. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking along a highway in 2020. The House investigative committee is sifting through the crash investigation as it weighs whether he should face impeachment charges.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content