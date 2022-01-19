Man who threatened Dutch minister gets 6 months in prison

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch media report that a man who stood outside the home of a former Dutch foreign minister shouting and waving a burning torch has been sent to prison for six months. Threats aimed at Dutch politicians have increased in recent years amid a polarization that has been fueled by the pandemic and lockdown measures. Prime Minister Mark Rutte last week called such intimidation “completely unacceptable.” The suspect, identified as Max van den B., was detained two weeks ago outside the home of Sigrid Kaag, who is now a vice-prime minister and the finance minister in Rutte’s new ruling coalition.