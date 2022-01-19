Man accused of fatal subway shove arraigned on murder charge

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of pushing a woman to her death in a New York City subway station has been arraigned on a murder charge and ordered held without bail. Simon Martial was charged Wednesday in the death of Michelle Alyssa Go. She was pushed in front of a train Saturday in the Times Square station. A mental fitness exam was ordered for Martial. A prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office said the office is seeking to determine whether the attack was motivated by racial bias. Go was Asian American. A request for comment was sent to Martial’s lawyers.