Irish police arrest 2nd man in teacher’s murder probe

LONDON (AP) — Police in Ireland have arrested a second man as part of the investigation into the killing of a 23-year-old schoolteacher. Police said the suspect is in his 30s and was being questioned Wednesday about the potential withholding of information. Another suspect was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. The body of Ashling Murphy, a teacher and musician, was found on the banks of a canal near the small town of Tullamore in central Ireland on Jan. 12. The slaying has provoked anger and grief, and touched a nerve with many women in Ireland and beyond because media reports suggested she was attacked while out jogging in the afternoon.