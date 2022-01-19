Former Oklahoma jailer pleads guilty over inmate assault

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Oklahoma jailer has pleaded guilty to violating an inmate’s civil rights by kicking and striking him in a 2020 assault. U.S. Attorney Robert Troester announced Wednesday that 27-year-old Johnnie Drewery faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in a few months. Prosecutors say Drewery was a sergeant at the Grady County Jail when he moved the inmate into a holding cell. As the door was closing, the inmate allegedly spit on Drewery, who then opened the cell door and began striking and kneeing the inmate, breaking one of his ribs. Drewery’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.