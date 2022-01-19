Biden considers restoring terror listing of Yemen’s Houthis

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. is considering restoring its designation of Yemen’s Houthis as a terrorist group. Biden made his comment at a White House press conference Wednesday. It comes after a strike Monday that killed three people in the United Arab Emirates. The Houthis, a former militia group that now controls much of Yemen, claimed responsibility for the attack. Emiratis say the strike used both missiles and drones, and started fires at a fuel depot and international airport. Biden lifted the Houthis’ terror designation at the open of his administration, as he sought to jumpstart peace talks in Yemen’s eight-year war.