‘As We See It’ portrays young adulthood on autism spectrum

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Some TV characters have lofty goals. They want to find a soul mate, a fulfilling career or their place in the world. Then there’s Harrison. When we first meet him, he just hopes to walk to the coffee shop alone. Harrison is one of the characters in the new Amazon Prime ensemble series “As We See It,” which follows three young people on the autism spectrum as they negotiate daily life. The show is created by Jason Katims, best-known for “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood” and informed by Katims’ own son, who has autism.