Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:17 am

US faces wave of omicron deaths in coming weeks, models say

KEYT

By CARLA K. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer

The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, yet COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing. Modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the omicron wave subsides this spring. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been trending upward since mid-November. COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents started rising slightly two weeks ago, although still at a rate 10 times less than last year before most residents were vaccinated. The unprecedented level of infection means vulnerable people will become severely sick. But the notion that a milder disease on average could still take thousands of lives is difficult for health experts to convey.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content