UN suspends Mali peacekeeping flights after military rules

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says the military government in Mali has blocked many flights by the U.N. peacekeeping force in the West African nation and the U.N. has grounded all non-emergency flights since Friday. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday the U.N. mission in Mali is in talks with the military on new procedures for the U.N. to get clearance for its flights which have been made “extremely difficult.” The 16,600-strong U.N. mission in Mali is the most dangerous of the United Nations’ 12 far-flung missions. Nineteen peacekeepers lost their lives in 2021. in Mali