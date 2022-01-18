UK police asked to probe Indian officials’ role in Kashmir

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A London law firm has filed an application with British police seeking the arrest of India’s army chief and a senior Indian government official over their alleged roles in war crimes in disputed Kashmir. Law firm Stoke White said it submitted extensive evidence to the Metropolitan Police’s War Crimes Unit documenting how Indian forces headed by Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah were responsible for the torture, kidnapping and killing of activists, journalists and civilians. The law firm said a report it submitted on Tuesday was based on over 2,000 testimonies and also accused eight unnamed senior Indian military officials of direct involvement in war crimes and torture in Kashmir.