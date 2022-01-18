Lebanese judge freezes assets of central bank governor

BEIRUT (AP) — An investigating judge in Lebanon has ordered the freezing of some assets belonging to the country’s central bank governor. Tuesday’s move is the latest against the governor, Riad Salameh, as he faces allegations of corruption and dereliction of duty during Lebanon’s ongoing economic meltdown. A judge says she ordered the asset freeze “as a precautionary measure” while the investigation into allegations against Salameh continues. Salameh failed to show up for questioning Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by a Lebanese anti-corruption group. The long-serving governor is also being investigated in a handful of European countries on suspicion of money laundering.