Lawyer outlines defense for indicted Baltimore prosecutor

BALTIMORE (AP) — A lawyer for Baltimore’s top prosecutor has outlined her defense against federal criminal charges stemming from her purchase of two Florida vacation homes. Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is charged with lying about meeting qualifications for coronavirus-related distributions from a city retirement plan. Her attorney told reporters on Monday that Mosby’s fledgling private travel business was hurt during the pandemic and Mosby was entitled to make an early withdrawal from her retirement savings without facing any penalties. Mosby was indicted last Thursday on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the home purchases.