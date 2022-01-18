Japan widens COVID curbs, including in Tokyo, as cases surge

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government will place Tokyo and a dozen other areas under new restrictions for COVID-19 effective Friday, allowing local leaders to shorten hours for eateries, as a surge in omicron cases threatens to paralyze society. A government-commissioned experts’ panel on Wednesday approved a plan to put the 13 areas under a three-week restraint through Feb. 13, said Economy Revitalization Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who is also in charge of virus measures. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to officially announce the new measures at a government taskforce meeting later Wednesday.