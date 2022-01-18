Israel police evict Jerusalem residents from disputed houses

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have evicted Palestinian residents from a disputed property in a flashpoint Jerusalem neighborhood. Earlier in the week the residents of the buildings in Sheikh Jarrah held a tense standoff with police officers who had come to evict them from the property, but were stopped by crowds. Several other properties in the neighborhood are also disputed. Police said officers arrested several people Wednesday suspected of violating a court order and disturbing public order. The Jerusalem Municipality formally seized the property in 2017 for the purpose of building a special needs school, but the family that claims rightful ownership continued to operate a plant nursery there.