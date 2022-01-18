Former New York Post editor alleges harassment, retaliation

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York Post editor has alleged a boss told her they should sleep together and became hostile when his proposition was rejected. Michelle Gotthelf, who rose to become managing editor at the Post, said in a lawsuit she was fired earlier this month shortly after telling Post executive Keith Poole that former editor Col Allan propositioned her in 2015. The Post, which announced Gotthelf’s departure among other management moves Tuesday, said any suggestion of wrongdoing related to that announcement was meritless. Gotthelf also alleges she was ordered to remove a story about a rape accusation against former President Donald Trump from the Post’s website.