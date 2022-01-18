Body cam footage released in 2018 California bar massacre

By BRIAN MELLEY and CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Video released from body cameras captures the chaos deputies encountered when they arrived at the scene of a mass shooting outside a Southern California bar in 2018. The video released Tuesday after a court fight by The Associated Press and other news outlets showed officers trying to find out what happened to one of their own as a gunshot victim lay bleeding in a parking lot and others ran to safety. A dozen people, including a fallen sergeant, were killed after a gunman opened fire before taking his own life at the Borderline Bar and Grill in a Los Angeles suburb.