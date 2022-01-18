Actor-comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman for Louie Anderson says the actor and comedian is being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson’s longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz says he was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and “is resting comfortably.” Anderson, who lives in Las Vegas, won a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for the comedy series “Baskets.” Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nominations for his role as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by “Baskets” star Zach Galifianakis. The 68-year-old Anderson appeared on the big screen in 1988′s “Coming to America” and in last year’s sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.