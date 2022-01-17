Sudanese forces open fire on anti-coup protests, killing 3

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists say security forces opened fire on protesters, killing at least three people and wounding many others. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere across the country on Monday to denounce an October military coup. The military takeover has scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to democracy in Sudan, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The turmoil in the country has been amplified after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok stepped down earlier this month.