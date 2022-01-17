Scott creates MLK Day videos, hopes to rebut Biden speech

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Senate’s only Black Republican is putting forth what he characterizes as a positive response to partisan rhetoric on race that he’s best-positioned to rebut. Tim Scott of South Carolina tells The Associated Press that he hopes a video series on issues he sees as pertinent to the Black community will help refocus a fraught national conversation on race. Scott has timed the release in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Scott tells the AP he feels that race struggles are only exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s recent voting rights speech, which Scott calls “misleading.” Last week in Atlanta, Biden challenged senators to “stand against voter suppression.”