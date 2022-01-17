Pinelands lovers: NJ not saving forests from vehicle damage

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

SHAMONG, N.J. (AP) — Advocates for New Jersey’s ecologically sensitive Pinelands region say the state is not doing nearly enough to protect the fragile woodlands from damage caused by motorcycles and off-road vehicles. Large tracts of numerous state forests are marred by tire tracks, huge potholes flooded with water and trampled vegetation caused by vehicles venturing off approved paths. The state Department of Environmental Protection plans to require permits soon to operate vehicles in the Pinelands, and is preparing an interactive mapping tool to let people weigh in on which areas should be open to vehicle use.