North Korea: Tactical guided missiles fired in latest test

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it conducted a test-firing of “tactical guided missiles” in its fourth round of missile launches this month. The announcement Tuesday came a day after South Korea’s military detected the North launching two ballistic missiles into the sea. North Korea has warned of stronger action after the Biden administration last week imposed fresh sanctions over its continued weapons tests. Some experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reviving Pyongyang’s old playbook in brinkmanship to extract concessions from Washington and neighbors as his severely sanctioned economy continues to decay under pandemic-related difficulties.