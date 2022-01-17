Skip to Content
Leaders of Germany, Spain meet to align progressive agendas

By ARITZ PARRA
Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez have met in Madrid to plan how to boost progressive policies in the 27-nation European Union. After taking over last month as leader of the EU’s most populous nation and its largest economy, Scholz joined Sánchez in a select group of progressive EU politicians holding office. Their talks Monday looked to strengthen social democratic policies in the EU as countries seek to use pandemic recovery funds for a “green” economic transformation. The mounting tensions along Ukraine’s border with Russia were also discussed, with Scholz saying that “we expect clear steps from Russia to deescalate the situation.” 

