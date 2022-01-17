In Greece, unvaccinated people 60 and up face monthly fines

By DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has imposed a vaccination mandate for people 60 and older, as its vaccination rate remains below the European Union average and a spike in infections has put sustained pressure on Greek hospitals. People in that age group who fail to get vaccinated will face a 50-euro ($57) fine in January and monthly fines of 100 euros ($114) after that. About two-thirds of Greece’s 10.7 million people are currently fully vaccinated, while the EU average is just over 70%. New infections surged sharply in early January, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.