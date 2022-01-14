Univ. of North Dakota leader defends gender inclusion’ plan

By JAMES MacPHERSON

Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The president of the University of North Dakota is publicly defending the school’s draft gender inclusion policy. Andrew Armacost says the intent is to align the Grand Forks-based school with existing federal and state laws and policies to better protect LGBTQ students from harassment and discrimination. Armacost’s presentation Friday comes after widespread criticism from state lawmakers, North Dakota’s two Roman Catholic bishops and Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski, The policy as presently written would require the use of a transgender person’s preferred pronouns and the use of locker rooms, bathrooms and other living facilities that align with a person’s gender identity.