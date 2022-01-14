TIMELINE: Novak Djokovic’s bid to compete at Australian Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

The Australian government has revoked tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time, just three days before the Australian Open begins. Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the cancellation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court, as they successfully did the first time. Melbourne-based immigration lawyer Kian Bone says Djokovic’s lawyers face an extremely difficult task to get court orders over the weekend to allow their client to play next week. His exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, which apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.