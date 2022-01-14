Swedish PM, others test positive after parliament debate

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The office of Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson says she has tested positive for COVID-19. She took part in a debate in parliament with other party leaders earlier this week and at least two other top politicians also have since tested positive. Andersson is working from home and is doing fine. Following Wednesday’s debate in the 349-seat Riksdagen, Center Party leader Annie Loof and Per Bolund, head of the small Green Party, have also tested positive. The latter coughed when speaking to the media afterward. Other party leaders who took part in the debate, have all tested negative.