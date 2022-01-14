Supreme Court to hear case of praying ex-football coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hear the case of a former Seattle-area football coach who was removed from his job because he refused to stop praying on the field. Former Bremerton High School coach Joe Kennedy’s lawyers say the religious beliefs of their client, who is Christian, compelled him to pray after games. At first Kennedy would kneel and offer a silent or quiet prayer. He eventually began to give motivational speeches to players that often included religious content and a short prayer. The school district asked Kennedy to pray separately from students but he ultimately declined and sued. Lower courts sided with the school district.