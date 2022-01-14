Strong quake shakes Indonesia’s capital; no tsunami alert

By NINIEK KARMINI and EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful earthquake has shaken parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java, damaging buildings and houses and sending people into the streets, but there are no immediate reports of casualties. Officials say there is no danger of a tsunami. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.6 quake was located in the Indian Ocean at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles). High-rises in Jakarta, the capital, swayed for more than 10 seconds and some ordered evacuations. Earthquakes occur frequently across the sprawling archipelago nation. In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia’s Aceh province.