New Texas voting law snags US citizens, mail ballot requests

By ACACIA CORONADO, PAUL WEBER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impact of a sweeping new voting law that Republicans pushed through last year over Democrats’ protests is drawing fire again. Thousands of Texans, including some U.S. citizens, have received letters saying they have been flagged as potential non-citizens who could be kicked off voting rolls. And local elections officials say hundreds of mail-in ballot applications are being rejected for not including required new information. As of Friday, Harris County officials said they had rejected more than 200 of 1,200 applications from voters in the Houston area. The Secretary of State’s office said in a statement Friday that counties should check with it on how to properly reject mail ballots.