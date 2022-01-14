Man who fled US, faked death found in Scotland with COVID

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a Rhode Island child welfare advocate believed to have faked his death and fled the U.S. to evade prosecution in Utah and other states has been apprehended in Scotland after being hospitalized with COVID-19. Rhode Island State Police say Nicholas Alahverdian was discovered after developing a serious case of the coronavirus and being placed on a ventilator at a hospital in Glasgow. The 34-year-old had been a vocal critic of Rhode Island’s child welfare system in recent years. He now faces extradition to the U.S. to face a charge of first-degree rape in Utah.