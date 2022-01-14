Heavy snow in Midwest slows travel, closes scores of schools

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy snow spread across a large swath of the Midwest, where travel conditions deteriorated and scores of schools closed or moved to online instruction. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Minnesota, the Dakotas, Iowa and Illinois, where forecasters were expecting up to 10 inches of fresh snow. The weather service tweeted that the snow will combine with gusty winds to produce slippery roads and reduced visibility. Forecasters say the fast-moving storm may make travel difficult across parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the Mid-Mississippi Valley through Saturday morning.