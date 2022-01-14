Clap, don’t chant: China aims for ‘Zero COVID’ Olympics

By CANDICE CHOI

Associated Press

Athletes will need to be vaccinated and tested daily at the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month. Clapping is OK to cheer on teammates — but not chanting. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be sent into isolation and unable to compete until cleared for discharge. Those are among the measures Beijing organizers are imposing to create a virus-proof bubble for thousands of international visitors at a time when omicron is fueling infections globally. But China’s ability to stick to its “Zero COVID” policy nationally is being tested by outbreaks in the weeks before the Games.