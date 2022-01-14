China touts support from Gulf states for Uyghur treatment

BEIJING (AP) — China says it gained support on issues including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims from Persian Gulf states following talks at which they agreed to upgrade relations. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson says Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers expressed firm support for China’s positions on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights. He said they expressed opposition to interference in China’s affairs and politicization of human rights. Countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates often issue statements against interference in their own affairs when faced with criticism of rights abuses. Human Rights Watch said Saudi authorities are apparently preparing to deport two Uyghurs to China, where they could face torture.