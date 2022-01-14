Brazil starts vaccinating children after weeks of delay

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil has begun giving COVID-19 vaccines to children, marking the start of an effort that was delayed several weeks by the federal government’s reluctance to endorse shots for kids. The first 15 doses were given at a ceremony Friday in Sao Paulo. The country’s health regulator approved the Pfizer shot for kids aged 5 to 11 on Dec. 16. That angered President Jair Bolsonaro, who has since complained about vaccinating children, saying he won’t let his 11-year-old daughter get shots and warning of possible side effects despite studies indicating such side effects are rare.