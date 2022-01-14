Bad weather caused crash that killed India’s military chief

ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — A military inquiry has found that an air force helicopter crash that killed India’s military chief and 13 other people was caused by an unexpected change in weather that disoriented the pilot. The court’s preliminary finding released Friday said the pilot was flying through a valley when it unexpectedly entered clouds he became disoriented and crashed. The court ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage and negligence as the cause of the accident. Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other army and air force personnel on board were killed.