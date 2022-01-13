UN forecasts lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is forecasting lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023. It says this is because the world is facing new waves of COVID-19 infections, persistent labor market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures. The U.N. ‘s global economic forecast launched Thursday says the global economy grew by 5.5% in 2021 — the highest rate of global economic growth in more than four decades. But it’s projected to grow by only 4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023. The report said last year’s recovery slowed considerably by the end of 2021.