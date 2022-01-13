UN chief warns millions of Afghans are on ‘verge of death’

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is warning that millions of Afghans are in grave danger and on the “verge of death” because of freezing temperatures and frozen assets abroad. Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres urged the international community to fund the U.N.’s $5 billion humanitarian appeal, release Afghanistan’s frozen assets, and jump-start its banking system to avert economic and social collapse. He told reporters on Thursday that “freezing temperatures and frozen assets are a lethal combination.” Guterres said “rules and conditions that prevent money from being used to save lives and the economy must be suspended in this emergency situation.” The U.N. says 8.7 million Afghans are on the brink of starvation.